Mom-To-Be Masaba Gupta Flaunts Baby Bump In Brown Bodycon Dress At Baby Shower

By: Shefali Fernandes | August 26, 2024
Fashion designer, Masaba Gupta is expecting her first child with husband-actor Satyadeep Mishra.
Photo Via Instagram
On Sunday, August 25, Masaba Gupta had her baby shower, and all her loved ones attended the event at Anil Kapoor’s house in Mumbai.
For the baby shower, mommy-to-be stunned in a brown bodycon dress and flaunted her baby bump.
Masaba Gupta's outfit was custom-made from her brand, Masaba. It featured a full-sleeves and a plunging neckline.
Masaba Gupta completed her look with a set of diamong neckpieces that had emerald also in it.
Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. The couple announced their pregnancy in April this year.
Sharing the photos with her husband Satyadeep and her pet dog, she wrote “Me and my 3 heartbeats.”
Thanks For Reading!