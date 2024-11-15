Precision Crafted Performance: 2025 Acura ADX

By: Vikrant D | November 15, 2024
Discover cutting-edge technology and exquisite craftsmanship in the 2025 ADX.
With a fresh interpretation of the sporty and intimate dual-cockpit design, high-end materials, and meticulous details that were first seen on the Acura Integra.
With thoughtfully designed features like 55.1 cubic feet of cargo space, front seats that stabilize the body.
panoramic moonroof, the ADX's cabin raises the bar for Sophistication.
A complete aerodynamic package that improves fuel efficiency includes an underfloor cover, front lip spoiler, and active grille shutter.
To increase aerodynamic efficiency, air curtain inlets on either side of the expressive grille direct air through the bumper and around the front wheels.
