Popular Dahi Handi songs of Bollywood

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 17, 2022
Radhe Radhe by Meet Bros perfectly defines the naughty side of Krishna
‘Go Govinda’ showcases modern-day Dahi Handi celebrations
‘Maiyya Yashoda’ is a take on how gopis would complain to Yashoda when Krishna steals butter from their pitchers
'Radha Kaise Na Jale’ from ‘Lagaan’ depicts the naughty shades of Krishna and how it makes Radha anxious
'Har taraf hai ye shor' from the film 'Vaastav' showcases traditional Dahi-Handi celebration
‘Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Re’ depicts how Krishna would tease Radha and pull her legs
Shatrughan Sinha's song 'Shor mach gaya' also portrays the celebration of Janmashtami
The song 'Sone Ka Mor' features Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji
This song from 1963 Shammi Kapoor’s Bluff Master is still the most popular Dahi Handi or Govinda song
Thanks For Reading!