Pooja Hegde Birthday Special: Hottest pictures of the actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2022
Actress Pooja Hegde who started her journey with modelling and gained popularity by acting in Telugu films, will celebrate her 32nd birthday on October 13
Pooja often leaves her fans mesmerised with her bold pictures
From photoshoot pictures to her vacation, she often treats fans with stunning photos on social media
Pooja left everyone mesmerised as she posed in a bikini during one of her vacations
Pooja was seen flaunting her toned physique in a white bikini
Pooja looked stunning in a brown monokini
Pooja's beach side pictures often leave everyone in awe of the star
Pooja looked etheral as she posed for the cameras in daylight
Pooja set the temperature soaring as she posed in an orange monokini
Pooja often shares glimpses of her photoshoot with her fans
Pooja shared this picture from her shoot for GQ magazine
Thanks For Reading!