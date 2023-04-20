'Ponniyin Selvan 2' team shine bright at the promotional press meet in Chennai: IN PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 20, 2023

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam and team 'Ponniyin Selvan' commenced the promotional trail for the sequel in Chennai with a press meet. More pics ahead

Karthi plays Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, the brave, adventurous, warrior prince of Vannar clan

Trisha plays Kundavai, Princess of Chola Empire

Jayam Ravi plays Arunmozhi Varman, Prince of Chola Empire

Aishwarya Lekshmi essays Poonguzhali aka Samuthirakumari, a boat woman

Sobhita Dhulipala plays Vaanathi, Princess of Kodumbalur

Vikram Prabhu plays Parthibendran Pallavan

Featuring an ensemble cast, the film releases in cinemas on April 28, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

