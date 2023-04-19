12 Breath-Taking Pictures featuring Trisha Krishnan from 'Ponniyin Selvan' promotions

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 19, 2023
A superstar in her right for over two decades, Trisha Krishnan has been the reigning Queen of our hearts, even as she plays a princess in the 'Ponniyin Selvan' franchise. Here's digging her best looks from the promotional trail of both the films, so far
Hot pink just got hotter in this creation by MADZIN
In a stunning three-piece set by Yaksi Deepthi Reddy
Just regal matter in Archana Jaju
Leaving us dead in red by Renasci by Ritika Arya Jain
During the promotional trail of 'PS1' by Geethika Kanumilli
In an ombre purple beauty by Sawan Gandhi
In a breezy Rishi and Vibhuti saree
Twirling in a Rhua peach kurta set
Pristine in white by Sawan Gandhi
In spring-summer yellow by Neeta Lulla
Wine finery with JADE by Monica and Karishma
In Shimai Jayachandra's organic creation
Thanks For Reading!