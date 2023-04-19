12 Breath-Taking Pictures featuring Trisha Krishnan from 'Ponniyin Selvan' promotions

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 19, 2023

A superstar in her right for over two decades, Trisha Krishnan has been the reigning Queen of our hearts, even as she plays a princess in the 'Ponniyin Selvan' franchise. Here's digging her best looks from the promotional trail of both the films, so far

Hot pink just got hotter in this creation by MADZIN

In a stunning three-piece set by Yaksi Deepthi Reddy

Just regal matter in Archana Jaju

Leaving us dead in red by Renasci by Ritika Arya Jain

During the promotional trail of 'PS1' by Geethika Kanumilli

In an ombre purple beauty by Sawan Gandhi

In a breezy Rishi and Vibhuti saree

Twirling in a Rhua peach kurta set

Pristine in white by Sawan Gandhi

In spring-summer yellow by Neeta Lulla

Wine finery with JADE by Monica and Karishma

In Shimai Jayachandra's organic creation

