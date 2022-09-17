PM Modi Birthday: Iconic photos with Bollywood celebs

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 17, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today

PM Modi is quite popular among Bollywood celebs and has met many of them. Let's take a look at the pictures...

Shah Rukh met the Prime Minister in 2019

Salman Khan met PM Modi for a kite flying festival in Ahmedabad in 2014

In 2017, Priyanka Chopra Jonas met up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Germany

Akshay Kumar met PM Modi for a sit-down interview in 2019

Filmmaker Karan Johar also met PM Modi

Ranveer Singh with PM Modi

PM Modi with Varun Dhawan

PM Modi with actress-producer Anushka Sharma

Here's a picture of Vicky Kaushal with the PM

Sidharth Malhotra with Prime Minister Modi

Bhumi Pednekar with the Prime Minister

Rajkummar Rao with the Prime Minister

PM Modi with Ektaa Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others

PM Modi with Kangana Ranaut

