Shabana Azmi Birthday: Best movies of the veteran actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 17, 2022
Actress Shabana Azmi is all set to celebrate her 72nd birthday on September 18, 2022
Azmi is known for her portrayals of distinctive, often unconventional female characters across several genres. Here's a look at some of her best movies...
Ankur (1974) was her first release event though Azmi had acted in other films as well. Ankur has won three National Film Awards
Shatranj Ke Khiladi (1977) is an Indian film written and directed by Satyajit Ray, based on Munshi Premchand's short story of the same name
Arth (1982) is a semi-autobiographical film written by Mahesh Bhatt about his extramarital relationship with Parveen Babi
Mandi (1983) is based on a classic Urdu short story 'Aanandi' by writer Ghulam Abbas
Masoom (1983) is an adaptation of the 1980 novel 'Man, Woman and Child' by Erich Segal
Paar (1984) was based on Bengali story 'Paari' by Samaresh Basu
Khandaar (1984) was screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the '1984 Cannes Film Festival'
Godmother (1999) is a biographical drama film directed ostensibly inspired by the life of Santokben Jadeja, who ran the Mafia operations at Porbandar, Gujarat and later turned politician
Makdee (2002) starred Shabana Azmi, Makrand Deshpande, Shweta Basu Prasad, Vijay Raaz and Alaap Mazgaonkar in pivotal roles
15 Park Avenue (2005) stars Shabana Azmi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Soumitra Chatterjee, and others. It won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in English
