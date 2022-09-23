Pics: Sussanne-Arslan, Neha-Angad attend Mini Movie Festival red carpet

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 23, 2022

Amazon miniTV hosted a red-carpet premiere for the eagerly anticipated film extravaganza, Mini Movie Festival

The red carpet saw lead actors from all the five films – Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kirti Kulhari and Mrinal Dutt making the evening extra starry

Conditions Apply, 'Good Morning', 'Vakeel Babu', and 'Parde Mein Rehne Do', which released as part of the line-up, were screened at this celebration

The evening also witnessed the presence Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni

Karan Tacker was seen wearing an all black casual outfit

Satish Kaushik was also present for the event

Priyanshu Painyuli also attended the event

Shriya Pilgaonkar

RJ Malishka

