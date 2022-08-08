Pics: Mahesh Babu's adorable moments with family

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 08, 2022

South superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to celebrate his 47th birthday on August 9, 2022

The actor's real name is Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu is married to actress Namrata Shirodkar

They met during the shoot of B Gopal's Vamsi at Australia and began dating

After being in a relationship for four years, they got married on February 2005

The couple is proud parents to two kids -- Gautham and Sitara

Gautham, who was born in 2006, was a premature baby and was in critical condition during his birth. His condition turned stable after the doctors treated him in time.

In July 2012, Namrata gave birth to their baby girl, Sitara

Mahesh Babu is a doting dad and is often seen spending quality time with his family

Thanks For Reading!

Photos: A look at Dulquer Salmaan's adorable family
Find out More