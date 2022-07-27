Photos: A look at Dulquer Salmaan's adorable family

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 27, 2022

Dulquer Salmaan is set to turn a year older on July 28, 2022

The 36-year-old is married to Amal Sufiya

Amal is an architect by profession and the two had an arranged marriage in 2011

In 2017, the couple was blessed with a baby girl

They named their daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan

Salmaan is often seen enjoying fun vacations with his family

He is a doting dad and loves his daughter to bits

He also keeps sharing fun pictures with his daughter on social media

