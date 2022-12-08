Pics: Deepika Padukone kisses and hugs Ranveer Singh on stage during song launch event

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 08, 2022

Bollywood actors and power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh launched their Cirkus song Current Laga Re in Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Deepika looked stunning in a hot pink outfit

On the other hand, Ranveer wore all-black outfit for the event

Ranveer and Deepika interacted with the media and also indulged in PDA at the song launch

They performed the hook step of the song and happily posed for the media

Welcoming Deepika on stage, Ranveer said, "Aaja queen of entertainment, queen of my heart, queen of my life, the queen of entertainment is back"

Deepika also gave a kiss on Ranveer's cheek as he stood smiling

Deepika was also seen wrapping her arms around Ranveer

They also hugged each other on stage

