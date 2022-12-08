Pics: Deepika Padukone kisses and hugs Ranveer Singh on stage during song launch event

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 08, 2022
Bollywood actors and power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh launched their Cirkus song Current Laga Re in Mumbai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Deepika looked stunning in a hot pink outfit
Photo by Viral Bhayani
On the other hand, Ranveer wore all-black outfit for the event
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ranveer and Deepika interacted with the media and also indulged in PDA at the song launch
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They performed the hook step of the song and happily posed for the media
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Welcoming Deepika on stage, Ranveer said, "Aaja queen of entertainment, queen of my heart, queen of my life, the queen of entertainment is back"
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Deepika also gave a kiss on Ranveer's cheek as he stood smiling
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Deepika was also seen wrapping her arms around Ranveer
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They also hugged each other on stage
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!