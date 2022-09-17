Photos: World's extinct animals you may or may not have seen

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 17, 2022
Often called 'Sabre-toothed Tigers or Sabre-toothed Lions', they existed 55 million to 11,700 years ago
An enormous mammal, believed to be closely related to the modern-day elephant. The last of the isolated 'Woolly Mammoth' is believed to have vanished from in the 1700BC
The last widely accepted sighting of a ;Dodo' was in 1662. The bird was hunted to extinction by sailors and their domesticated animals, and invasive species
The last colony of 'Great Auk' lived on the island of Eldey and by 1835 they had all been killed. The last of these birds was killed by three men who caught it on St Kilda, Scotland in 1844
Within 27 years of discovery by Europeans, 'Steller’s Sea Cow' was hunted to extinction
Native to North America, the 'Passenger or Wild Pigeon' has been extinct since the early 20th century. the last known individual dying in captivity in 1914
'Baiji White Dolphin', can only be found in the Yangtze River in China. Although not officially recorded as extinct, no one has seen a Yangtze River Dolphin since 2002
One of four subspecies of the 'Spanish Ibex or Iberian Goat' that was found in the Iberian Peninsula. The last Pyrenean Ibex was killed by a falling tree in northern Spain in 2000
The last 'West African Black Rhino' was seen in Cameroon in 2006. It was declared officially extinct in 2011
The last wild 'Tasmanian Tiger' was killed between 1910 and 1920, with the last captive one dying in Hobart Zoo, Tasmania in 1936
