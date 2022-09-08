Photos: 'The Crown' star Vanessa Kirby wears a nude gown at Venice Film Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2022
English actress Vanessa Kirby is best known for essaying the role of Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon in the Netflix drama series ‘The Crown’.
Photo by AFP
She recently turned heads with her glamorous avatar at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.
Photo by AFP
Vanessa was present for the world premiere of her film 'The Son'.
Photo by AFP
'The Son' centres on "a family as it falls apart and tries to come back together again".
Photo by AFP
For her red carpet appearance, Vanessa wore a nude gown by Valentino that was studded with embellishment and feathers.
Photo by AFP
Besides Vanessa, those present for the premiere were the film's lead actors - Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern
Photo by AFP
Hugh Jackman
Photo by AFP
Laura Dern
Photo by AFP
Directed by Florian Zeller, 'The Son' earned a 10-minute standing ovation.
Photo by AFP
Thanks For Reading!