Photos: 'The Crown' star Vanessa Kirby wears a nude gown at Venice Film Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2022

English actress Vanessa Kirby is best known for essaying the role of Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon in the Netflix drama series ‘The Crown’.

Photo by AFP

She recently turned heads with her glamorous avatar at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

Photo by AFP

Vanessa was present for the world premiere of her film 'The Son'.

Photo by AFP

'The Son' centres on "a family as it falls apart and tries to come back together again".

Photo by AFP

For her red carpet appearance, Vanessa wore a nude gown by Valentino that was studded with embellishment and feathers.

Photo by AFP

Besides Vanessa, those present for the premiere were the film's lead actors - Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern

Photo by AFP

Hugh Jackman

Photo by AFP

Laura Dern

Photo by AFP

Directed by Florian Zeller, 'The Son' earned a 10-minute standing ovation.

Photo by AFP

