Photos: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles turn heads at Venice Film Festival 2022

The cast and crew of the movie 'Don't Worry Darling' arrived in style for the screening of their film presented out of competition as part of the 79th Venice International Film Festival at Lido di Venezia in Venice, Italy.
Photo by AFP
Among those in attendance was actor-director Olivia Wilde, who wore a stunning yellow gown.
Photo by AFP
'Don't Worry Darling' is Wilde's second movie following on from her directorial debut, 'Booksmart'.
Photo by AFP
She was joined by singer and actor Harry Styles who is also Olivia's boyfriend. He wore a navy blue suit.
Photo by AFP
Actress Florence Pugh stole the thunder on the red carpet as she sashayed in a gorgeous Valentino dress.
Photo by AFP
'Don't Worry Darling' is a thriller centered on Jack and Alice, whose seemingly happy marriage in a heightened version of 1960s suburbia becomes increasingly strained when Alice starts having frightening visions.
Photo by AFP
Actor Chris Pine sported long locks in a brown and beige suit.
Photo via Twitter
Others who made a stylish appearance were Marvel star Gemma Chan
Photo via Twitter
Sydney Chandler
Photo by AFP
The 79th edition of Venice will run from August 31-September 10.
Photo by AFP
