Photos: Tara Sutaria spotted with boyfriend Aadar Jain at airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 12, 2022
Actors Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were spotted together at Mumbai airport on Monday morning
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They have been dating for quite some time now and the two never shy away from showing their love for each other
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They made their relationship 'social media official' in August 2020
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Tara was seen wearing a black crop top and brown pants along with boots while Aadar went for a casual look
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Aadar made his acting debut with the movie 'Qaidi Band'. He also worked as an assistant director in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Tara was last seen in 'Ek Villain Returns'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The couple happily posed for the paparazzi
Photo by Viral Bhayani
