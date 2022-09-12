Photos: Tara Sutaria spotted with boyfriend Aadar Jain at airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 12, 2022

Actors Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were spotted together at Mumbai airport on Monday morning

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They have been dating for quite some time now and the two never shy away from showing their love for each other

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They made their relationship 'social media official' in August 2020

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tara was seen wearing a black crop top and brown pants along with boots while Aadar went for a casual look

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aadar made his acting debut with the movie 'Qaidi Band'. He also worked as an assistant director in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tara was last seen in 'Ek Villain Returns'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The couple happily posed for the paparazzi

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

In pics: Mahima Chaudhry's doting mom moments with daughter Ariana
Find out More