In pics: Mahima Chaudhry's doting mom moments with daughter Ariana

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 12, 2022

Actress Mahima Chaudhry celebrates her 48th birthday on September 13, 2022

Mahima married Bobby Mukherji, a businessman in 2006. However, the couple got separated in 2013

She has a beautiful daughter named Ariana

Mahima gave birth to Ariana on June 10, 2007 in Kolkata, West Bengal

Mahima is often seen spending quality time with Ariana

The mother-daughter duo is often seen following the latest trend

With them one can actually relate to the saying 'Like Mother, Like Daughter'

Mahima was last seen in film 'Dark Chocolate' in 2016

Mahima made her acting debut with Subhash Ghai’s 'Pardes' in 1997

Mahima will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'

