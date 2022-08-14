Photos: Taimur's day out with parents Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 14, 2022
B-Town's favourite star kid Taimur Ali Khan stepped out with his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on Sunday
The kid was seen in a pastel t-shirt and olive green pants, with his parents who twinned in blue
However, what caught the paparazzi's eyes was the swanky red headphones dangling from Taimur's neck
Taimur seemed rather uninterested in the paps around him, and was not his usual chirpy self with them
Saif and Bebo held on to Taimur as they walked towards the car after greeting the paps
