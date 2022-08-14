In Pics: Ayan Mukerji's BFF moments with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 14, 2022

Bollywood filmmaker Ayan Mukerji turns 39 on August 15, 2022

He is best friends with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Their bond is not just limited to personal lives, but professionally too, the trio has now joined hands for the upcoming movie 'Brahmastra'

The film has been in the making for 5 years and stars Ranbir and Alia in the lead

'Brahmastra' is said to be Ayan's passion project and he had been wanting to make the film for several years now

Ayan marked his directorial debut at the age of 26 with the coming-of-age comedy 'Wake Up Sid', which starred Ranbir in the titular role

His next directorial, 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', also featured Ranbir in the lead

Like every year, this year too, Ayan might celebrate his birthday with his best friends, Ranbir and Alia

