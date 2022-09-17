Photos: Sunny Leone sizzles in bold bikinis at Maldives vacay

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 17, 2022
Actress Sunny Leone is currently having the time of her life in the Maldives.
The actress has taken off for an exotic Maldivian vacation with her family.
She dropped a number of pictures of herself from her days at the exotic getaway.
Sunny is a total beach bum and the pictures are proof.
Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's 2012 erotic thriller 'Jism 2'.
Sunny was recently in Hyderabad promoting her upcoming film 'Ginna'.
'Ginna' stars Vishnu Manchu opposite Sunny.
Besides that, she also has an upcoming project with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.
Apart from this project, Sunny has quite a few films in her kitty. This year she will be seen in 'Patta'.
Sunny will also be seen in 'Veeramahadevi'. The film is a multilingual period movie directed by Vadivudaiyan.
