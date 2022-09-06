Photos: Nora Fatehi sizzles in a saree with plunging neckline

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2022

Clad in an orange saree, Nora was spotted on the sets of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' which is back with its 10th season.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nora is on the judging panel alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene and Karan Johar.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Here are some more pictures of the gorgeous diva flaunting six yards of elegance.

Photo via Instagram

Fatehi was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Photo via Instagram

According to the ED, Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar.

Photo via Instagram

On Bollywood front, she will be seen in Sajid Khan’s directorial titled '100%' alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shehnaaz Gill.

Photo via Instagram

Earlier this week, Nora joined the likes of Beyoncé and Travis Scott on the list of ‘Top Music Influencers on Instagram’ in France.

Photo via Instagram

With the worldwide success of her recent single ‘Dirty Little Secret’, the international icon cemented her position as one of the most influential and popular artists not just on her home turf but overseas as well.

Photo via Instagram

