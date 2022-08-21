Photos: Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's 'everyday phenomenal' romance

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2022

Actress Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja have become parents to a baby boy

In a statement, Sonam and Anand said they look forward to this new journey of parenthood

Sonam had announced her pregnancy in March 2022

The actress had her baby shower in London a few months back in the presence of the couple's close friends

Sonam is presently in Mumbai at her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's house

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in 2018

She reportedly met Anand when she was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015

It was Anand who had initiated the first talk after their meeting

Sonam once revealed that after their meeting, Anand had sent her a friend request on FB and asked her if she was still single

Just after a month of talking and meeting each other, Anand had proposed to Sonam

Sonam kept her personal life away from the limelight and it was much later that we got to know about Anand

The couple often shares loved-up photos with each other on social media

They have numerous things in common and their love for books, travel, and fashion has kept them close

They are one of the most adorable couples of B-Town

