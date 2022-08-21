Photos: Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's 'everyday phenomenal' romance

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2022
Actress Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja have become parents to a baby boy
In a statement, Sonam and Anand said they look forward to this new journey of parenthood
Sonam had announced her pregnancy in March 2022
The actress had her baby shower in London a few months back in the presence of the couple's close friends
Sonam is presently in Mumbai at her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's house
Sonam and Anand tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in 2018
She reportedly met Anand when she was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015
It was Anand who had initiated the first talk after their meeting
Sonam once revealed that after their meeting, Anand had sent her a friend request on FB and asked her if she was still single
Just after a month of talking and meeting each other, Anand had proposed to Sonam
Sonam kept her personal life away from the limelight and it was much later that we got to know about Anand
The couple often shares loved-up photos with each other on social media
They have numerous things in common and their love for books, travel, and fashion has kept them close
They are one of the most adorable couples of B-Town
Thanks For Reading!