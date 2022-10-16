Photos: Sidharth Malhotra walks the ramp as showstopper at LFW 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2022
Actor Sidharth Malhotra made heads turn at the FDCI Lakme Fashion Week on Saturday
He turned showstopper for Gaurav Gupta
Gaurav Gupta’s collection encapsulated the meteoric sensibility through crystal burst embroideries, a celestial colour palette and astronomical construction
The collection was adorned with crystals, scatters on bare skin like shooting stars
It brought in the radiance and glamour at the light show
Talking about Gaurav, Sidharth reportedly said he "balances edgy and masculine aesthetics" with something that looks fashionable
