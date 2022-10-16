Photos: Sidharth Malhotra walks the ramp as showstopper at LFW 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2022

Actor Sidharth Malhotra made heads turn at the FDCI Lakme Fashion Week on Saturday

He turned showstopper for Gaurav Gupta

Gaurav Gupta’s collection encapsulated the meteoric sensibility through crystal burst embroideries, a celestial colour palette and astronomical construction

The collection was adorned with crystals, scatters on bare skin like shooting stars

It brought in the radiance and glamour at the light show

Talking about Gaurav, Sidharth reportedly said he "balances edgy and masculine aesthetics" with something that looks fashionable

