Photos: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon at Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth celebrations

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2022

Several Bollywood celebrities arrived at Sunita Kapoor's residence on Thursday to celebrate Karwa Chauth

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked gorgeous as always in a red saree and sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Raveena Tandon looked stunning in a mustard saree. She completed her look with kundan jewellery

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana opted for a hot pink dress. She wore minimal makeup and left her hair open

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor looked gorgeous in a dark green outfit. She posed for shutterbugs outside Sunita's house

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Neelam Kothari Soni wore a multi-coloured lehenga for the occasion

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rima Jain and her daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra were also spotted as they arrived for Karwa Chauth celebration

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Padmini Kolhapure was also seen with her bahu Shaza Morani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

