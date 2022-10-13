Photos: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon at Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth celebrations

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2022
Several Bollywood celebrities arrived at Sunita Kapoor's residence on Thursday to celebrate Karwa Chauth
Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked gorgeous as always in a red saree and sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline
Raveena Tandon looked stunning in a mustard saree. She completed her look with kundan jewellery
Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana opted for a hot pink dress. She wore minimal makeup and left her hair open
Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor looked gorgeous in a dark green outfit. She posed for shutterbugs outside Sunita's house
Neelam Kothari Soni wore a multi-coloured lehenga for the occasion
Rima Jain and her daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra were also spotted as they arrived for Karwa Chauth celebration
Padmini Kolhapure was also seen with her bahu Shaza Morani
