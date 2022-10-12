Bollywood films that celebrate Karwa Chauth

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2022

Bollywood represents festivals in unique and appealing ways. As festivals are an important part of our life, let's take a look at Bollywood films that celebrated Karwa Chauth

In 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', Kajol observes a Karwa Chauth fast for Shah Rukh Khan which is one of the highlights of the movie. The background song 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi' is an apt song for this festival

In 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', the KarWa Chauth scene between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai is still remembered as it showed how much the characters loved each other

The emotional Karwa Chauth scene in 'Baghban' left everyone emotional as Amitabh Bachchan sang the melancholic track 'Mai Yaha Tu Waha'

In 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', apart from SRK and Kajol, a large group of married couples are seen taking part in the rituals

In the movie 'Zeher', Karva Chauth is portrayed in a delicate and imaginative manner as the song 'Agar Tum Mil Jao' plays in the background

Karisma Kapoor was seen fasting for the long life for her on-screen husband Salman Khan in the film 'Biwi No. 1'

The 2011 movie 'Thank You' had a comical Karwa Chauth scene in the film

Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla shot a Karva Chauth scene for the movie 'Yes Boss'

In the movie 'Ishq Vishq', Amrita Rao observes fast for Shahid Kapoor. She follows each and every ritual of the festival with love

