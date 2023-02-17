Photos: Shehzada premiere in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 17, 2023
The makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's 'Shehzada' hosted the film's premiere in the city on Thursday night
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon arrived to cheer for the actress
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Manisha Koirala, who is a part of 'Shehzada', was seen exuding boss lady vibes at the premiere
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sunny Hinduja plays the antagonist against Kartik in 'Shehzada', which is set to release on February 17
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Varun Dhawan arrived to support his friends Kartik and Kriti and his brother Rohit Dhawan, who is the director of 'Shehzada'
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Arjun Kapoor
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Angad Bedi
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sharvari Wagh
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Zaheer Iqbal
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Patralekhaa and Huma Qureshi
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Ali Asgar with family
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Ronit Roy with family
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rohit Roy
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Chunky Panday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
