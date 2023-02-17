Photos: Shehzada premiere in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 17, 2023

The makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's 'Shehzada' hosted the film's premiere in the city on Thursday night

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon arrived to cheer for the actress

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Manisha Koirala, who is a part of 'Shehzada', was seen exuding boss lady vibes at the premiere

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sunny Hinduja plays the antagonist against Kartik in 'Shehzada', which is set to release on February 17

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan arrived to support his friends Kartik and Kriti and his brother Rohit Dhawan, who is the director of 'Shehzada'

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Arjun Kapoor

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Angad Bedi

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sharvari Wagh

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Zaheer Iqbal

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Patralekhaa and Huma Qureshi

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ali Asgar with family

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ronit Roy with family

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rohit Roy

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Chunky Panday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

