Photos: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana fly out of Mumbai in wee hours

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 16, 2022

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Wednesday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He was seen arriving at the airport just minutes after his daughter Suhana made her way in

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Though SRK and Suhana arrived separately, looks like the father-daughter duo is headed to the same destination

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Suhana was at her casual best in boyfriend jeans, a tank top and a hoodie

Photo by Viral Bhayani

SRK looked handsome in a basic black t-shirt and jeans. He took his look a notch higher with a brown leather jacket and cool shades

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The superstar was seen greeting the security personnel and other airport authorities with a smile on his face

Photo by Viral Bhayani

SRK is currently awaiting the release of 'Pathaan' in January 2023. He also has 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' in the pipeline

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Suhana is all set to mark her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', which is headed for an OTT release

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Doting dad moments with kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam
Find out More