Photos: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana fly out of Mumbai in wee hours

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 16, 2022
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Wednesday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
He was seen arriving at the airport just minutes after his daughter Suhana made her way in
Though SRK and Suhana arrived separately, looks like the father-daughter duo is headed to the same destination
Suhana was at her casual best in boyfriend jeans, a tank top and a hoodie
SRK looked handsome in a basic black t-shirt and jeans. He took his look a notch higher with a brown leather jacket and cool shades
The superstar was seen greeting the security personnel and other airport authorities with a smile on his face
SRK is currently awaiting the release of 'Pathaan' in January 2023. He also has 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' in the pipeline
Suhana is all set to mark her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', which is headed for an OTT release
