Photos: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham at Pathaan event in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 30, 2023
Pathaan actors Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, along with director Siddharth Anand, addressed the media in Mumbai on January 30
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Amid the success of Pathaan, they opened up about their experience of working on the film
Pathaan released in theatres on January 25 and has collected over ₹500 crore globally within five days
Deepika got emotional as she talked about the film's success
John and Shah Rukh were also all praise for each other during the event
They shared several candid and special moments
Shah Rukh also kissed John on his cheek as he praised him. He also called John's Jim the 'backbone' of Pathaan
SRK also thanked all those who made sure Pathaan could be watched 'with love'
Shah Rukh also hinted at the sequel of Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan also thanked Salman Khan for a special appearance in Pathaan
Thanks For Reading!