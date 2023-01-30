Photos: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham at Pathaan event in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 30, 2023

Pathaan actors Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, along with director Siddharth Anand, addressed the media in Mumbai on January 30

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Amid the success of Pathaan, they opened up about their experience of working on the film

Pathaan released in theatres on January 25 and has collected over ₹500 crore globally within five days

Deepika got emotional as she talked about the film's success

John and Shah Rukh were also all praise for each other during the event

They shared several candid and special moments

Shah Rukh also kissed John on his cheek as he praised him. He also called John's Jim the 'backbone' of Pathaan

SRK also thanked all those who made sure Pathaan could be watched 'with love'

Shah Rukh also hinted at the sequel of Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan also thanked Salman Khan for a special appearance in Pathaan

Thanks For Reading!

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul complete wedding album
Find out More