PHOTOS: Salman Khan greets his fans from Galaxy Apts on his birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 27, 2022
Salman Khan celebrates his 57th birthday on Tuesday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
On his birthday, a massive ruckus occurred outside Galaxy apts
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Fans had gathered outside his house just to see one glimpse of the superstar on his birthday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
On his birthday, Salman waved at his crazy fans from his apartment
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actor greeted his fans by joining hands and by waving at them
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Salman's father Salim Khan also greeted the crowd
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actor was seen wearing a blue basic tee shirt
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Salman also shared a picture on his social media and thanked his fans for their wishes
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!