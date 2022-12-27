PHOTOS: Salman Khan greets his fans from Galaxy Apts on his birthday

Salman Khan celebrates his 57th birthday on Tuesday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

On his birthday, a massive ruckus occurred outside Galaxy apts

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Fans had gathered outside his house just to see one glimpse of the superstar on his birthday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

On his birthday, Salman waved at his crazy fans from his apartment

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actor greeted his fans by joining hands and by waving at them

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Salman's father Salim Khan also greeted the crowd

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actor was seen wearing a blue basic tee shirt

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Salman also shared a picture on his social media and thanked his fans for their wishes

Photo by Viral Bhayani

