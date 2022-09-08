Photos: Ranbir, Ayan visit Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of 'Brahmastra' release

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2022

Ahead of 'Brahmastra' release, actor Ranbir Kapoor visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The film is all set to release in theatres on September 9

Director Ayan Mukerji also accompanied the actor

Several pictures from their visit is doing the rounds

Ranbir looked handsome as ever in a blue kurta and white pyjama

Ranbir also greeted and waved at his fans

Ranbir returned to Mumbai from Delhi on Thursday morning after promoting 'Brahmastra'

'Brahmastra' also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna

