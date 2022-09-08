Photos: Ranbir, Ayan visit Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of 'Brahmastra' release

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2022
Ahead of 'Brahmastra' release, actor Ranbir Kapoor visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The film is all set to release in theatres on September 9
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Director Ayan Mukerji also accompanied the actor
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Several pictures from their visit is doing the rounds
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ranbir looked handsome as ever in a blue kurta and white pyjama
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ranbir also greeted and waved at his fans
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ranbir returned to Mumbai from Delhi on Thursday morning after promoting 'Brahmastra'
'Brahmastra' also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna
Photo by Viral Bhayani
