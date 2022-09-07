Photos: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor promote 'Brahmastra' in Delhi

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 07, 2022
Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are busy with the promotions of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They recently jetted out to New Delhi with director Ayan Mukerji to promote the film
Mom-to-be Alia looked stunning in blue ripped jeans, white t-shirt and lavender jacket
Ranbir also looked handsome as ever in a casual avatar
They were all smiles as they posed for the cameras
During the visit, the two stars also interacted with the media and talked about their movie
Several pics from the duo’s visit to the city are now going viral on social media
The film will hit the big screens on September 9, 2022
