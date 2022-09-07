Photos: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor promote 'Brahmastra' in Delhi

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 07, 2022

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are busy with the promotions of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They recently jetted out to New Delhi with director Ayan Mukerji to promote the film

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mom-to-be Alia looked stunning in blue ripped jeans, white t-shirt and lavender jacket

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranbir also looked handsome as ever in a casual avatar

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They were all smiles as they posed for the cameras

Photo by Viral Bhayani

During the visit, the two stars also interacted with the media and talked about their movie

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Several pics from the duo’s visit to the city are now going viral on social media

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The film will hit the big screens on September 9, 2022

Photo by Viral Bhayani

