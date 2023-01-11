Photos: Rakhi Sawant ties the knot with BF Adil Durrani

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 11, 2023
Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant tied the knot with boyfriend Adil Durrani in July 2022
Several photos from their court marriage have now gone viral on social media
Rakhi also took to her Instagram account to share the news with her fans and followers on January 11
In an interview with ETimes, Rakhi revealed, "We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months"
Rakhi, who is known for grabbing eyeballs for her controversial statements and relationships, introduced Adil as her boyfriend to the media in May 2022
She had earlier said that though Adil is six years younger to her, the age difference does not bother them
The two are often spotted hanging out together and Adil had even gifted Rakhi a BMC worth Rs 40 lakh
Thanks For Reading!