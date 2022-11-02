Photos: Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears a bold outfit as she steps out in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 02, 2022

B-Town's favourite Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in India after 3 long years

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actress stepped out in Mumbai on Wednesday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She is in the city to expand her haircare brand

Photo by Viral Bhayani

PeeCee was a sight to behold in solid white co-ords as she stepped out of her car in the city

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She kept her hair loose and completed her look with minimal makeup and accessories

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The Desi Girl even struck a namaste pose for the paps as they welcomed her to the city

Photo by Viral Bhayani

If reports are to be believed, PeeCee will also meet filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vishal Bharadwaj during her stay in Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' in her kitty along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif

Photo by Viral Bhayani

