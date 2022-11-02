Photos: Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears a bold outfit as she steps out in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 02, 2022
B-Town's favourite Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in India after 3 long years
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actress stepped out in Mumbai on Wednesday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She is in the city to expand her haircare brand
Photo by Viral Bhayani
PeeCee was a sight to behold in solid white co-ords as she stepped out of her car in the city
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She kept her hair loose and completed her look with minimal makeup and accessories
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The Desi Girl even struck a namaste pose for the paps as they welcomed her to the city
Photo by Viral Bhayani
If reports are to be believed, PeeCee will also meet filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vishal Bharadwaj during her stay in Mumbai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' in her kitty along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif
Photo by Viral Bhayani
