Photos: Priyanka Chopra dazzles at Red Sea Film Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 03, 2022
Actress Priyanka Chopra joined a number of Bollywood actors who graced the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah
She attended the 'Women in Cinema' event at the film festival dressed in a bright yellow satin gown
She paired her gown with floor-length cardigan along with a diamond necklace and a glimmering bracelet
Priyanka shared several pictures from the event on Instagram
She also walked the red carpet at the film festival in a beige gown with extra-long sleeves, forming a train
The ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival is hosting several delegates from the Indian film industry this time.
The second day also saw Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan gracing the festival
