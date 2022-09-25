Photos: 'Ponniyin Selvan:1' team promotes film in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2022
The entire cast of Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan:1' promoted the film in Mumbai on Saturday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Vikram looked dashing in an all-black look, but what grabbed eyeballs was the illustration on his t-shirt, depicting his character in 'PS:1'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Jayam Ravi will play the great king Raja Raja Cholan in the film
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Karthi, who will play Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, the warrior prince of Vaanar Clan in the film, was also present at the event
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a vision in white as she posed for the paparazzi
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Trisha looked ethereal as she promoted 'PS:1' in Mumbai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The Mani Ratnam-directorial is set to hit the silver screens on September 30
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The music of the film has been composed by the legendary AR Rahman
Photo by Viral Bhayani
