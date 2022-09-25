Photos: 'Ponniyin Selvan:1' team promotes film in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2022

The entire cast of Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan:1' promoted the film in Mumbai on Saturday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Vikram looked dashing in an all-black look, but what grabbed eyeballs was the illustration on his t-shirt, depicting his character in 'PS:1'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Jayam Ravi will play the great king Raja Raja Cholan in the film

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Karthi, who will play Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, the warrior prince of Vaanar Clan in the film, was also present at the event

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a vision in white as she posed for the paparazzi

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Trisha looked ethereal as she promoted 'PS:1' in Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The Mani Ratnam-directorial is set to hit the silver screens on September 30

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The music of the film has been composed by the legendary AR Rahman

Photo by Viral Bhayani

