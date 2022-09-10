Photos: Parineeti Chopra at Juhu beach clean up post Ganpati Visarjan

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 10, 2022
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has been a vocal ocean conservationist.
She was recently roped in to raise awareness on the importance of cleaning up the beaches in Mumbai.
Parineeti has, in the past, posted videos of her clearing plastic waste underwater in a bid to raise her voice to keep oceans clean.
Post Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai, the actress joined hands with the Divyaj foundation and the Bhamla foundation to clean up the litter left behind on beaches.
The 10-day illustrious Ganesh Chathurthi festival came to an end on Friday.
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals.
Thousands of Ganesh idols were immersed in the Arabian sea, rivers and other water bodies on Friday as the ten-day Ganesh festival concluded with huge processions in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra.
In Mumbai alone, more than 19,000 Ganesh idols were immersed till late Friday evening even as the processions of many Ganesh Mandals were still going on.
Parineeti was joined by veteran actor Anupam Kher
Actor Aparshakti Khurana
Amruta Fadnavis
