T-Series Ganpati Visarjan: Divya, Bhushan Kumar bid adieu to Bappa

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 09, 2022

Ganeshotsav is one of the most celebrated festivals in the country and is also a favourite among Bollywood celebs

Photo by Viral Bhayani

T-Series brings Ganpati to their office and organises days and days of festivities every year

Photo by Viral Bhayani

On Friday, they bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Several pictures from the visarjan have surfaced online

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khosla Kumar among others were present at the visarjan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

