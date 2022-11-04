Photos: Palak Muchhal's Mehendi ceremony, cricketer Smriti Mandhana turns bridesmaid

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2022
Bollywood singer Palak Mucchal is all set to tie the knot with music composer Mithoon.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Pictures from Palak’s Mehendi ceremony have surfaced online.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Clad in a peacock green lehenga, the songstress looked ethereal as the henna artist designed her hand.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Present for the occasion was Palak’s close friend and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The duo twinned for the ceremony, hinting that Smriti could be her bridesmaid.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
As per reports, Palak and Mithoon started dating after their collaboration for the 2013 romantic film ‘Aashiqui 2’.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Palak sang the songs 'Chahun Main Ya Naa' and 'Meri Aashiqui' for the film.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
In 2016, they worked together on the film 'Traffic' with songs like 'Keh Bhi De' and 'Door Na Jaa'.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The wedding is said to take place on November 6 at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
