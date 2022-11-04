Inside pictures of Palak Muchhal's Haldi ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2022
Bollywood singer Palak Mucchal is all set to tie the knot with music composer Mithoon.
Pictures from Palak’s Haldi ceremony have hit the viral note.
Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was also in attendance.
According to reports, the duo started dating after their collaboration for the 2013 romantic film ‘Aashiqui 2’.
Palak sang the songs 'Chahun Main Ya Naa' and 'Meri Aashiqui' for the film.
In 2016, they worked together on the film 'Traffic' with songs like 'Keh Bhi De' and 'Door Na Jaa'.
The wedding is said to take place on November 6 at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai.
The wedding will take place as per Rajasthani tradition. Post the pheras, guests will be served Dal Bafla and Laddoos from Malwa. The couple will reportedly take a break from work for their honeymoon.
