Inside pics from Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding festivities

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 31, 2022
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal celebrated their wedding festivities with much fanfare in the last week of September and first week of October
The couple got legally married in 2020 and couldn’t celebrate their union for two years owing to the pandemic and personal reasons
They organised several wedding festivities including their haldi ceremony, mehendi, sangeet, and ended it with a lavish reception party
Their reception was attended by several Bollywood bigwigs, one of them being the Greek God Hrithik Roshan himself
Hrithik was accompanied by girlfriend Saba Azad
The couple's team shared several inside pictures from the wedding bash and it was surely a gala event
Vijay Varma, Shibani Dandekar, Kubbra Sait and several other friends of the couple from the industry made sure to mark their presence
Tabu, who was one of the guests, was caught in a candid moment with Ali and filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj
Richa and Ali dated for quite some years before sealing the deal
The two reportedly met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 for the first time, fell in love, and the rest is history
