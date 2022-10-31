Inside pics from Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding festivities

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 31, 2022

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal celebrated their wedding festivities with much fanfare in the last week of September and first week of October

The couple got legally married in 2020 and couldn’t celebrate their union for two years owing to the pandemic and personal reasons

They organised several wedding festivities including their haldi ceremony, mehendi, sangeet, and ended it with a lavish reception party

Their reception was attended by several Bollywood bigwigs, one of them being the Greek God Hrithik Roshan himself

Hrithik was accompanied by girlfriend Saba Azad

The couple's team shared several inside pictures from the wedding bash and it was surely a gala event

Vijay Varma, Shibani Dandekar, Kubbra Sait and several other friends of the couple from the industry made sure to mark their presence

Tabu, who was one of the guests, was caught in a candid moment with Ali and filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj

Richa and Ali dated for quite some years before sealing the deal

The two reportedly met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 for the first time, fell in love, and the rest is history

