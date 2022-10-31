Aishwarya Rai Birthday Special: A look at her love story with Abhishek Bachchan

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 31, 2022
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan are one of India's most adored Bollywood couples
Be it a family get-together, a quick vacation, or a red-carpet outing, the duo makes headlines each time they step out together
The couple first met in 1999 on the set of 'Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke' and instantly became friends
They went on to star in eight films together including 'Dhoom 2', 'Umrao Jaan' and 'Guru'
It was during the shooting of 'Umrao Jaan' in 2005 when they developed feelings for each other
After months of dating, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got engaged in New York
On a freezing night in New York in 2007, Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya with a prop ring from the sets of their film 'Guru' in the balcony of their hotel room, and it was an instant yes from the diva
The couple got married in a lavish ceremony at their Juhu house in 2007
After four years of being marriage in 2011, the couple welcomed their first child, Aaradhya Bachchan into the world
