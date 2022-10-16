Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's love story in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2022
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples. Despite their 10 year age gap, their love story has been always been a talking point. On their 10th anniversary, let's take a look at their love story...
After having worked together in the past in movies like 'LOC Kargil' and 'Omkara', the duo fell in love while shooting for 'Tashan' in 2008
The famous ‘Kareena’ tattoo appeared on Saif's forearm in the same year as the release of Tashan, (2008). Though the two kept their relationship private, Saif declared his commitment to Kareena with his sweetest gesture
The couple starred in multiple movies together such as 'Kurbaan' and 'Luck by Chance' while dating
The wedding, which was a very private affair, happened on October 16, 2012
Kareena and Saif threw a lavish recption for their friends and family
The couple are often seen enjoying exotic vacations together
Media’s favourite child and viral sensation, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi was born to Saif and Kareena on December 20, 2016
They welcomed their second child Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi on February 21, 2021
In her appearance on 'Koffee with Karan', Kareena opened up about people judging their relationship. She said, "When I wanted to marry Saif, everyone was like, ‘He has two children, he has been divorced. Are you sure you want to do this?’ And I was like, ‘Such a big crime to be in love? Such a big crime to get married? Let’s do it, let’s see what happens"
After completing 10 years together, the couple has proved the foundation of their relationship is strong and have also established that their love is real after all
Kareena often posts adorable throwback pictures of the duo
We only wish the best for the couple and wish them a happy wedding anniversary
