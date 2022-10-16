Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's love story in pics

In her appearance on 'Koffee with Karan', Kareena opened up about people judging their relationship. She said, "When I wanted to marry Saif, everyone was like, ‘He has two children, he has been divorced. Are you sure you want to do this?’ And I was like, ‘Such a big crime to be in love? Such a big crime to get married? Let’s do it, let’s see what happens"