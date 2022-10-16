Photos: Kareena Kapoor returns with Jeh after celebrating 10th wedding anniversary

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted returning to the city on Sunday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She was accompanied by her younger son Jeh

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The adorable mother-son duo was greeted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport

Photo by Viral Bhayani

While Bebo stopped for a hot minute and posed for the paps, little Jeh looked visibly intrigued with all the commotion around him

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bebo returned to Mumbai after celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with Saif Ali Khan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The couple got married after their whirlwind romance on October 16, 2012

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Saif and Kareena are proud parents to two sons -- Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh

Photo by Viral Bhayani

While Taimur has been a pap favourite ever since he was born, Jeh too is now getting accustomed with the shutterbugs

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The mommy and son were at their casual best as they made a quick exit

Photo by Viral Bhayani

