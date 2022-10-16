Photos: Kareena Kapoor returns with Jeh after celebrating 10th wedding anniversary

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2022
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted returning to the city on Sunday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She was accompanied by her younger son Jeh
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The adorable mother-son duo was greeted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport
Photo by Viral Bhayani
While Bebo stopped for a hot minute and posed for the paps, little Jeh looked visibly intrigued with all the commotion around him
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Bebo returned to Mumbai after celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with Saif Ali Khan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The couple got married after their whirlwind romance on October 16, 2012
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Saif and Kareena are proud parents to two sons -- Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh
Photo by Viral Bhayani
While Taimur has been a pap favourite ever since he was born, Jeh too is now getting accustomed with the shutterbugs
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The mommy and son were at their casual best as they made a quick exit
Photo by Viral Bhayani
