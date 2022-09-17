Photos: Nikki Tamboli spotted amid Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 17, 2022
‘Big Boss 14’ fame Nikki Tamboli was spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday morning.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
A visibly upset Nikki wasn’t her usual and didn’t smile or wave at the paparazzi.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She was seen in a black tracksuit while speaking on the phone.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
For those unversed, Nikki was named as one of the four models and actors who met multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in Tihar Jail.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The ongoing probe into the Rs 200 crore extortion case revealed that Nikki was given money and expensive gifts by the conman.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Chandrasekhar's aide Pinky Irani, who was arrested later, had facilitated their meetings.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Irani got an amount of Rs 10 lakh from Chandrashekar for introducing him to Tamboli, and she later gave Rs 1.5 lakh to Tamboli.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Later on, Chandrashekhar gave her a Gucci bag and Rs 2 lakh on their first meet.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
During her stint in 'Bigg Boss 14', Nikki was known for her outspoken nature and vibrant side. She went on to become one of the finalists.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!