PHOTOS: Neil Nitin Mukesh motivates his fans with his body transformation, check it out

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 31, 2022
Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh recently shared his body transformation pictures on social media
The actor shared some stunning shots of his transformation and it is currently trending all over the internet
The actor sizzled in the pictures, showing off his toned body
In one of the photos, the actor can be seen posing with his abs
While sharing this on social media, Neil also thanked his family and friends for their motivation
The actor also revealed that he was mocked for being socially disconnected while some appreciated his efforts
The actor was last seen in 'Saaho' along with Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas
His upcoming releases include the long-awaited Ankush Bhatt film 'Firrkie', which also stars Kay Kay Menon and Jackie Shroff, among others.
