New Year 2023: Nysa Devgan parties with Ahan Shetty, Orry and others

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 31, 2022

All the Bollywood celebrities are currently on their vacation spree, enjoying their new year celebrations at their favourite destinations

Bollywood star kid Nysa Devgan is also enjoying her vacation in Dubai along with friends Orhan Awatramani, Ahan Shetty, Tania Shroff and more

Recently, Orry shared some interesting pictures from their vacation on his Instagram

Orry shared a picture from the plane where he was posing with Nysa

In the other pics, Nysa looked absolutely sizzling wearing a multi-colored blouse top and a perfect slit-cut black skirt

Bollywood couple Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff were also seen in the pictures

Nysa and her friends can be seen having great fun in Dubai

Apart from Nysa, other star kids including Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor are also enjoying their holidays

