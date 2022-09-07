Photos: Kim Kardashian poses butt-naked

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 07, 2022

Kim Kardashian looked sexier than ever as she she showed off her naked butt on a magazine cover

She shared some fiery pictures of herself from the photoshoot on Instagram

The 41-year-old looked fabulous on the cover of the magazine wearing a denim Bottega Veneta outfit

She looked unrecognisable as her hair was dyed a bright platinum blonde while her eyebrows were bleached

The mother of four alternated back-and-forth between denim with white tees and leather jackets with red, white, and blue negligees set in front of an American flag

Kim looked hot in a plunging metallic red bodysuit with a black & silver-studded Gucci choker necklace

Several fans and followers of Kim dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section of her post

Thanks For Reading!

Photos: Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in a nude bikini
Find out More