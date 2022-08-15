Photos: Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in a nude bikini

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 15, 2022
Days after Kim Kardashian called it quits with boyfriend Pete Davidson, she took to Instagram and shared some fiery pictures from the gym. They dated for 9 months.
Clad in nude-coloured bikini, Kim posed alongside gym equipment and captioned it as, “I do my own heavy lifting.”
"Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules. They both travel all the time and it was hard," a source informed the People.
It's said the 41-year-old reality TV personality was also "totally exhausted" by the romance amid "other things going on in her life" including divorce proceedings with rapper Kanye West.
Kim shares four kids with Kanye - North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint West.
