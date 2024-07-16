PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian Serve Food To Underprivileged Kids At ISKCON Temple

By: Sachin T | July 16, 2024
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were in Mumbai recently to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
Post attending the wedding on July 12 and July 13, the Kardashian sisters decided to make a quick trip to the ISKCON temple in the city
Kim and Khloe were accompanied by renowned life coach, Jay Shetty, as they visited ISKCON temple
The sisters, along with Shetty, also indulged in some social service, and were seen serving food to a bunch of underprivileged kids
Kim and Khloe were all smiles as they interacted with the children and served them food
Kim was seen wearing a red gown with flowers in her hair, and she wrapped herself in a gorgeous dupatta
Khloe wore a white one-shoulder gown and completed her look with a white and lavender netted dupatta
