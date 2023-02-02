Photos: Kartik Aaryan spotted wearing 'Shehzada' t-shirt in Mumbai amid film's promotion

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 02, 2023

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted at Versova jetty on February 2

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actor is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Shehzada

He wore a white t-shirt which had 'Shehzada' written on it

He completed his look with a cool black cap and black sunglasses

He opted for a pair of grey sneakers

He was all smiles as he posed for the shutterbugs

Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon

The film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on Feb 10. However, the makers have now pushed the release date to Feb 17 'out of respect' for SRK's Pathaan

Shehzada marks Kartik's debut as an action hero and also as a producer

Thanks For Reading!

Pooja Hegde stuns in ₹1.88 lakh purple sequin lehenga, see photos
Find out More