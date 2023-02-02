Photos: Kartik Aaryan spotted wearing 'Shehzada' t-shirt in Mumbai amid film's promotion

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 02, 2023
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted at Versova jetty on February 2
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actor is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Shehzada
He wore a white t-shirt which had 'Shehzada' written on it
He completed his look with a cool black cap and black sunglasses
He opted for a pair of grey sneakers
He was all smiles as he posed for the shutterbugs
Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon
The film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on Feb 10. However, the makers have now pushed the release date to Feb 17 'out of respect' for SRK's Pathaan
Shehzada marks Kartik's debut as an action hero and also as a producer
